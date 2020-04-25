|
VINING, William J. It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of the patriarch of the Vining family, William J. Vining, 98, of Peabody, MA who passed peacefully on April 24, 2020. Born in Everett to the late Francis and Elizabeth Vining, William was raised in Malden and attended Malden Schools. He later moved to Rochester, NH where he met the love of his life, Gloria A. Dugas. He leaves his children, James and his wife Joanne of Middleton, Arlene and Hugh Hairston of Celebration, FL, William and his wife Meredith of Templeton, MA, John and his wife Laura of Haverhill, MA, and his dear daughter-in-law Mona Vining of Plymouth, MA. He also leaves ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Richard, Robert, Kenneth, Arthur, Frank, Milford, Frances, and Thelma. He was also predeceased by his son Dennis in 2014, and his wife Gloria in 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary can be seen at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home Middleton, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020