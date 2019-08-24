|
WOLFE, William J. "Bill" Age 75, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 23, 2019. Bill was the beloved husband of Betty (Ellis) Wolfe, devoted father of Robert Trites & his wife Lynn of Elma, NY, Melissa Wolfe, Laurie (Wolfe) McHugh & her husband Tommy, William C. Wolfe, Carolyn (Wolfe) Giroux & her husband John, all of Wilmington, loving "Pa" of Jillian, Amanda, Patrick, Taylor, Brian, Shannon, Joey, Samantha, Shelby, Shawn, Steven, Brandon and Dalton, great-grandfather of Ayden, Lilah, Sophia and the soon to be Mason William, dear brother of Elaine (Wolfe) Dingle & her late husband Larry of Billerica, Mary (Wolfe) & her husband, Angelo of Mount Sinai, NY and the late Stephen Wolfe of Fort Myers, Florida. Bill is also survived by many nieces, nephews and special friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington on Wednesday, August 28th at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Tuesday, August 27th from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019