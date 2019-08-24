Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
126 Middlesex Ave
Wilmington, MA
View Map
WILLIAM J. "BILL" WOLFE


1944 - 2019
WOLFE, William J. "Bill" Age 75, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 23, 2019. Bill was the beloved husband of Betty (Ellis) Wolfe, devoted father of Robert Trites & his wife Lynn of Elma, NY, Melissa Wolfe, Laurie (Wolfe) McHugh & her husband Tommy, William C. Wolfe, Carolyn (Wolfe) Giroux & her husband John, all of Wilmington, loving "Pa" of Jillian, Amanda, Patrick, Taylor, Brian, Shannon, Joey, Samantha, Shelby, Shawn, Steven, Brandon and Dalton, great-grandfather of Ayden, Lilah, Sophia and the soon to be Mason William, dear brother of Elaine (Wolfe) Dingle & her late husband Larry of Billerica, Mary (Wolfe) & her husband, Angelo of Mount Sinai, NY and the late Stephen Wolfe of Fort Myers, Florida. Bill is also survived by many nieces, nephews and special friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington on Wednesday, August 28th at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Tuesday, August 27th from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
