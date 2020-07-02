|
BUCKLEY, William James Jr. Of Wellfleet, died peacefully on July 1st, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital of complicated health issues. He was the son of the late William and Julia (Sanfranski).
William grew up in Norwood, MA and attended Norwood High School and graduated in 1959. He spent four years at MIT night school, receiving a certificate in engineering. He was a Peace Corp volunteer with his wife Lucy in Lima, Peru from 1964 - 1966, where he taught physics at Catholic University in Lima. He returned from his service in the Peace Corp and attended the University of MA Lowell and went on to earn a BS in Mechanical Engineering. (Known then as Lowell Technological Institute).
His work career included GE, working in the nuclear power plant industry, managing director of Stone & Webster, an architectural engineering company in Boston, and EPM, an engineering firm in Framingham. He owned and operated a consulting and placement business in nuclear power and completed his work life at Foster-Miller in Waltham as Director of business development. At his retirement, he did some consulting work in medical devices, which took him as far as Denmark.
Bill lived in Sudbury for 20 years, raised his children there and was a member of the Sudbury Men's Club. He loved Wellfleet & its natural beauty, the ocean, boating, shell fishing, Jeremy Point, where he took his family many a fine day. He loved to make chowders. Bill was well known around Wellfleet for making note cards from his daughter Jane's original artwork. He also won awards for his photography. He spent his last years with his beloved grandson James, enjoying basketball, soccer, clamming, doing math together, and playing chess.
Bill leaves his beloved family: wife Lucy, son William J. Buckley, III and his wife Diana, daughter Jane Pomakis, grandson James Pomakis, sisters Pat and Kate, and many nieces and nephews, dear friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, as there are no Services, what would mean the most to Bill is to give a small donation to help his grandson with his college education. Donations may be sent to: Jane Pomakis, PO Box 1406, Wellfleet, MA 02667.
The family would like to thank Mugar 4 staff at the hospital, who were superior in their care for Bill. They loved him over the five weeks he was there.
Bill was so loving, kind, generous, easy going, had a great sense of humor and smiled all the time. He never complained. Above all, he was a family man. We will miss his presence each and every day. For online condolences, please visit: nickersonfunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020