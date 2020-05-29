Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
WILLIAM PIKE
WILLIAM J.D. PIKE

WILLIAM J.D. PIKE Obituary
PIKE, William J.D. Of Reading, May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois M. (Skillin) Pike. Devoted father of Joan P. Meltzer and her husband Jay of Lincoln, Jill M. P. Cain and her husband Bill of North Reading, and Jane A. Shields and her husband Stephen of Atkinson, NH. Cherished brother of Susan Tasker of Nova Scotia, Canada, Ruby Duncan of Rye, NH, Fred "Skip" Prime of Hamilton and the late Nancy Graham and the late Robert Prime. Loving grandfather of Jessica, Tim, Lauren, Erin, Annie, Harry, and Maggie. Loving great-grandfather of Liana, Peter and Myra. Due to the COVID-19 situation, a private Burial will be held at Wood End Cemetery in Reading. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.st.jude.org Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
