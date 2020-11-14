ROGERS, William Jesse Of Cotuit, MA, passed away on November 12, 2020 at his home in Cotuit, MA.
Bill was born in Boston, MA to Jesse and Mary Rogers on June 2, 1933. He went to high school at Roxbury High and graduated in 1951. He worked as a truck driver for B&W Transportation for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his large family his many friends as well as woodworking.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann and his children Annmarie Nobile, Maureen Nunes, Bill Rogers, Jr., Brian Rogers and Sean Rogers, as well as ten adored grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brother Bobby Rogers, sister Alice Smith, brother Jesse Rogers.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 17th from 4-7:00 PM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., (Rt. 106) KINGSTON. A funeral mass will be held at St. Thecla's church on Wednesday, November 18th at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will follow at Center cemetery in Pembroke.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Amyloidosis Research Consortium would be appreciated: https://donate.arci.org/fundraiser/3027522
