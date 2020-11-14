1/
WILLIAM JESSE ROGERS
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROGERS, William Jesse Of Cotuit, MA, passed away on November 12, 2020 at his home in Cotuit, MA.

Bill was born in Boston, MA to Jesse and Mary Rogers on June 2, 1933. He went to high school at Roxbury High and graduated in 1951. He worked as a truck driver for B&W Transportation for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his large family his many friends as well as woodworking.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann and his children Annmarie Nobile, Maureen Nunes, Bill Rogers, Jr., Brian Rogers and Sean Rogers, as well as ten adored grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brother Bobby Rogers, sister Alice Smith, brother Jesse Rogers.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 17th from 4-7:00 PM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., (Rt. 106) KINGSTON. A funeral mass will be held at St. Thecla's church on Wednesday, November 18th at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will follow at Center cemetery in Pembroke.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Amyloidosis Research Consortium would be appreciated: https://donate.arci.org/fundraiser/3027522.

To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thecla's church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved