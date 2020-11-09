SMITH, William "Bill" John Badger Age 68 and resident of Newburyport, MA, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, November 6, 2020. Bill was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1952 to his parents, Sara Badger Huckins Smith and Louis George Smith of Claremont, NH. Bill's namesake and great-great-grandfather was the 23rd Governor of New Hampshire, William Badger. His descendants have been traced back to the first settlers in the town of Newbury, MA in the early 1600s. After graduating from Stevens High School in Claremont, Bill went into service as a Yeoman on the USCGC Gentian vessel. He served active duty for many years with the Coast Guard as well as the US Merchant Marine (Military Sealift Command). During this period, he received many honors including one for rescuing a disabled vessel and towing it back under extremely arduous circumstances with 20-foot waves, winds up to 50 knots, and visibility of ½ to ¼ mile, for 25 hours. Bill was the first to volunteer and step up with an open-minded, "can do" attitude in every circumstance. After being discharged from the service, Bill attended the Rhode Island School of Photography in Providence, RI and then went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern University. He worked at ICL imaging for over 35 years, eventually running the sales and marketing divisions. For many years, Bill captained a charter boat business leading tours on cruises throughout Boston Harbor, the New England Coastline, and the Caribbean. Bill married Jane Duxbury Wescott at St. John's Episcopal Church in Hingham, MA on November 4, 1989 and they remained married for 31 years. Bill and Jane moved onto their sailboat, the Patriot, in Charlestown, MA, where Bill became commodore and a lifetime member of the Constitution Yacht Club. Eventually, they settled into their home in Sudbury, MA, where they raised their two children, Colby Robert Wescott Smith of Quincy, MA and Sara Huckins Duxbury Smith of New York City. Unable to part with the ocean, the family frequented Hingham Yacht Club and embarked on countless adventures on the sailboat Alcyone. Bill's family was his pride and joy and he taught by example the importance of love that is both tireless and unconditional. Bill was very active in the community, volunteering, coaching his children's sports teams, and taking the role of den leader and Cubmaster of Boy Scouts of America. With his hobby in photography and navigation, he enjoyed many years teaching at Keef Technical High School in Framingham, MA. An avid outdoorsman and mountain climber, Bill led expeditions hiking up Mount Washington for decades. Bill was an enthusiastic cook and "grill-master" and spent many days slaving away in the kitchen, creating special meals for holidays throughout the year for his family and friends. Bill's loving and generous heart, combined with his outgoing, charismatic and caring nature, lead to many loyal friendships which he cultivated throughout his life. Bill was passionate about the arts, nature, beauty, literature, music, history, and genealogy. Bill took pride in our country and supported libertarian beliefs. He was a devoted New England sports fan, never missing a Patriots game. He spent his summers under sail and power on the ocean, fishing, swimming, gardening, hiking, and trips to Martha's Vineyard. He was an enthusiastic walker and loved to go on long bike rides, canoeing and kayaking trips, playing tennis, and skiing in the winter. He was a certified diver and explored the waters of Fiji and Cancun. Not afraid of anything, he even got stung by a sting ray once. He traveled to major cities around the world, South Africa, Europe, Mexico, and throughout the Caribbean. Bill loved life and persevered with great determination and positivity. He will be missed by many and we cherish his impact on our lives forever. Arrangements are under the care of Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High Street, Newburyport, MA. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service with further details to be posted soon. To offer online condolences and to check for service updates, please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for William "Bill" John Badger SMITH