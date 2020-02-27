|
|
SCOULER, William John "Bill" 1933-2020 Age 87, of Peabody, MA, formerly of Lexington, MA, died of cancer on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born January 17, 1933 in Niagara Falls, NY to Mabel and Daniel Scouler. He graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1951 and the University of Rochester in 1955, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. He married the love of his life, Carol Greenwald, of Niagara Falls, NY in 1956. Bill obtained a PhD in Physics from MIT and worked at MIT Lincoln Lab as a Physicist from 1960 to 1995.
Bill touched many lives with kindness as a mentor, coach, teacher, scientist, historical tour guide at the Lexington Battle Green, politician, singer, friend, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bill is survived by his wife Carol, his children Joanne Scouler, Bonnie Scouler Wojciehowski (Bart), Robert Scouler (Kelly), his grandchildren Carey Scouler, Daniel Scouler (Kayla), Shea Wojciehowski, John Wojciehowski, his great-granddaughter Anna Scouler, his brother Dennis Scouler (Judy), along with many extended family and friends. Bill had a lifelong wish to donate his body to science and did so to contribute to progress in medical research. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. Donations in Bill's name can be made to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 60 Forest Park Rd., Woburn, MA 01801.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020