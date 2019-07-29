Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
WILLIAM JOSEPH COLANTONIO Obituary
COLANTONIO, William Joseph Of Wareham, formerly of Dorchester, on July 26, 2019. Devoted son of Marie J. Colantonio (Kelly) and the late Domenic "Sonny" Colantonio. Loving father to Derek Colantonio of West Virginia, Matthew Colantonio and his wife Jessica of Quincy, Ami Draheim and her husband Jay of Texas, Carly Colantonio of Quincy, and Paige Colantonio of Wareham. Cherished brother of Joanne Colantonio of Roslindale, Linda Conroy of Taunton, Marie Milano and her husband Sonny of Raynham, and the predeceased Michal A. Colantonio of South Boston. Also survived by his twelve grandchildren, nephews and niece. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Thursday, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019
