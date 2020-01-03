|
|
HARRIS, William Joseph Of Cambridge, MA, and Flavigny s/O., France, died in Cambridge on December 30. He was born in 1933 in Seattle, WA. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army (1953-55), after which he studied architecture at Cooper Union in New York City. He then attended the Central School of Arts and Crafts in London, UK. In New York, he worked as a furniture designer and was on the team that designed the Hall of Gems and the Blue Whale exhibit in the Hall of Ocean Life at the American Museum of Natural History. He founded Museum Planning, a firm that specialized in exhibit design. He designed exhibits for the Tea Party Ship in Boston, the Adirondack Museum in NY, and the Heritage Museum in Sandwich, MA. Several residential projects, theater set design, and the design of a gallery for the Boston Visual Arts Union were among his accomplishments. He taught at the Boston Architectural College and the Graduate School of Design at Harvard. In the 1980s, his talents shifted to electronics and telecommunications, and he was one of the founders of Telelogic and digiTel. His last decades were devoted to sculpture and painting, with works exhibited (as Halstead Harris) at Chesterwood, Gordon College, the Havana Biennial in Matanzas, Cuba, and his studio in Allston, MA. A man of many interests, he enjoyed hot air ballooning, chess, and wine. He was a member of the Chevaliers du Tastevin. He is survived by Florence C. Ladd, his wife; his children: Timothy J. Harris, Jennifer A. Harris, and Michael C. Ladd; and a sister, Ann Gilligan. His life will be celebrated in a Memorial Service on February 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to the Mass College of Art in Boston. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for William Joseph HARRIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020