|
|
MURPHY, William Joseph Of Boston, formerly of Milton and Falmouth, passed away on June 10th, 2019. Beloved son of Juliann (Murphy) George, he is survived by his mother and many aunts, uncles and heartbroken cousins. We are comforted William rests with his adoring grandparents Nana & Ba. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Milton, Sunday, June 16th at 2:00 PM. Family and friends invited. Visiting Hour will be held prior to the service from 1-2 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's name to: MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 For further information please go to www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2019