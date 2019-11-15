|
PASQUINA, William Joseph Age 80, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, died on November 9th, 2019. Mr. Pasquina was born to Florence Bernice (Friedman) Pasquina Hannabury and William Edward Pasquina on July 8th, 1939 at the Chelsea Memorial Hospital, Chelsea, Massachusetts. He proudly married Kathleen Ann (Grimes) Pasquina on June 14th, 1975 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Active in the Boy Scouts, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He moved from Revere, Massachusetts to Saugus, Massachusetts where he attended Saugus High School and joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1957, where he remained as a Second Class Radioman Proficiency One until 1961. He often said that his military service was a pivotal point in his life. His duty stations included San Pedro, California, Honolulu, Hawaii and Tokyo, Japan. His last duty station was the island of Iwo Jima. After his discharge, he returned to Boston and attended Newman Preparatory School in Boston before entering undergraduate school at Suffolk University, from which he graduated in 1965 as a Bachelor of Arts with honors. He earned his tuition at Suffolk University by driving and dispatching taxi-cabs in Boston during the winter and working as a milkman and tending bar on Cape Cod during the summer. Suffolk University Professional School of Law accepted him for entry in the January Class of 1967. He graduated in the upper quarter of his class, passing the Massachusetts Bar in 1971. From 1970 to approximately 1995 Mr. Pasquina worked for several insurance companies as both an Insurance Adjuster and Lawyer prior to starting his own law practice under his own name, "The Law Office of William J. Pasquina" specializing in the field of Worker's Compensation. An advertisement appeared in the Yellow Pages which stated, "We Fight For The Rights Of Injured Workers." He did and did so proudly. At one time he had the highest worker's compensation settlement in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts of which he was justifiably proud. He retired in 1995 due to a devastating automobile accident. He thought of his life as too short but deep. He loved it. An avid genealogist, known for his great sense of humor, he loved to tell stories, to read, especially local history, to cook excellent meals for friends and family and to walk the streets of Newburyport. He traveled extensively and spent as many winters as possible on the warm west coast of Mexico, usually in Puerto Vallarta. He left behind his wife, Kathleen Ann (Grimes) Pasquina, his two sons, William John Pasquina and John Lawrence Pasquina, along with many good friends. He often said that on his tombstone he wanted inscribed, "He wanted more." His Burial was private. His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 1pm at the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant Street, Newburyport, MA 01950. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in memory of William to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: Dana-Faber.org/Give (617) 632-6099, or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or Planned Parenthood Federation of America, PO Box 97166, Washington D.C. 20090.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019