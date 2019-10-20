|
KATTER, William "Bill" Age 70, of Groton, formerly of Sudbury, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home. Beloved husband of Martha "Marty" Berry Katter. Loving father of Dana Oliver and husband Charles of Harvard and Meredith Katter and husband Ryan Deery of Groton. Cherished grandfather of Andrew and Matthew Oliver and Abigail and Mason Deery. He is also survived by his brother Anthony Katter, twin sisters, Joyce Cooney and Judy Tedesco, cousin Rita Turo and many other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Bill on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School St., GROTON. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 10:00 am at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main St., WESTFORD. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Marcia R Katter Memorial Fund, c/o Greater Worcester Community Foundation, 370 Main St., #650, Worcester, MA 01608 www.greaterworcester.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019