Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Newton Cemetery
791 Walnut Street
Newton, MA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Newton Marriott
2345 Commonwealth Avenue
Auburndale, MA
WILLIAM KENNETH CHAISSON


1950 - 2020
CHAISSON, William Kenneth Age 69, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019, following a long illness. Son of Joan Marie (McCarty) Chaisson and William Thomas Chaisson (both deceased), Kenny is survived by his ten siblings Robert, Jean (Robert Persons), Richard (Judith Harding), Donald (Catherine), Barbara Altman, Margaret (James Gilreath), Christine (Kenneth Thompson), Deborah (Michael Boucher), John, and Thomas; many nieces and nephews; and many close friends. Originally from Newton, MA, Kenny was a longtime resident of Hilton Head Island, SC. Visiting Hours: Friends and family are invited to a brief Graveside Service at 12 noon, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street, Newton, followed by a Celebration of Life for Kenny at 1 PM, at the Newton Marriott, 2345 Commonwealth Avenue, Auburndale, MA 02466.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
