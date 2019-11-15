|
FERGUSON, William L. "Fergie" Lifetime Newton resident, Nov. 13, 2019, age 93. Beloved husband for over 66 years to Marilyn "Sis" (Ryan) Ferguson. Devoted father of Mark Ferguson of Wareham and Newton, and Joseph Ferguson and his wife Linda of Framingham. Loving grandfather of Danielle, Heather, Joseph, Rachel, Jeffrey and Jenna, and great-grandfather of Alex, Evan, Chloe, McKinley, James and Andrew. Son of the late John and Frances Ferguson. Brother of the late John, Margaret, Catherine and Helen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and brother-in-law to John Apone. Fergie proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII in the South Pacific, Melanie Bay. He retired from the City of Newton Sewer Dept. where he worked for 38 years. Fergie held other various and sundry jobs after retirement. Fergie loved to travel the states and islands with Sis. He especially enjoyed going to Aruba and did so for 30 years. He loved to play Blackjack and would join in no matter where he was. He was also an avid golfer and member of the American Legion Post 440 for 56 years. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Sunday, Nov. 17 from 4-7PM and again Monday morning at 11AM, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 12 Noon Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 16, 2019