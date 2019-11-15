Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM L. "FERGIE" FERGUSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM L. "FERGIE" FERGUSON Obituary
FERGUSON, William L. "Fergie" Lifetime Newton resident, Nov. 13, 2019, age 93. Beloved husband for over 66 years to Marilyn "Sis" (Ryan) Ferguson. Devoted father of Mark Ferguson of Wareham and Newton, and Joseph Ferguson and his wife Linda of Framingham. Loving grandfather of Danielle, Heather, Joseph, Rachel, Jeffrey and Jenna, and great-grandfather of Alex, Evan, Chloe, McKinley, James and Andrew. Son of the late John and Frances Ferguson. Brother of the late John, Margaret, Catherine and Helen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and brother-in-law to John Apone. Fergie proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII in the South Pacific, Melanie Bay. He retired from the City of Newton Sewer Dept. where he worked for 38 years. Fergie held other various and sundry jobs after retirement. Fergie loved to travel the states and islands with Sis. He especially enjoyed going to Aruba and did so for 30 years. He loved to play Blackjack and would join in no matter where he was. He was also an avid golfer and member of the American Legion Post 440 for 56 years. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Sunday, Nov. 17 from 4-7PM and again Monday morning at 11AM, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 12 Noon Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for William L. "Fergie" FERGUSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -