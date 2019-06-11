|
|
GREENE, William L. Of Hingham, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Son of the late David & Ethel (Maltzberg) Gerstein. Beloved husband of the late Marion (Green) Greene. Loving father of Ellen Greene-Broder & husband Scott of Norwalk, CT and Bruce Greene & wife Pricilla of Mission Hills, CA. Cherished grandfather of Wayne Broder of Norwalk, CT and Hayley Greene of Los Angeles, CA. Graveside Service at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Greene's name may be made to a . Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019