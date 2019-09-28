|
|
HODGINS, William L. One of the country's leading interior decorators, died peacefully at home September 24 at the age of 86. Born in Peru, where his father worked for Standard Oil, and raised in London, Ontario, Canada. Mr. Hodgins attended Western University in London, Ontario, and after some traveling went on to Parsons School of Design in NYC. Upon graduation, he worked as an assistant to Sister Parish and Albert Hadley at the Parish-Hadley firm prior to moving to Boston to establish his own firm, William Hodgins Incorporated. Mr. Hodgins was inducted into Interior Design magazine's Interior Design Hall of Fame in 1987. In 2001, the American Society of Interior Designers named him the Designer of Distinction, one of ASID's most prestigious awards. The award recognizes an ASID professional interior designer who has made outstanding contributions toward achieving design excellence and advancing the profession of interior design. And in 2007, Hodgins was inducted into the New England Design Hall of Fame. He is survived by many friends, clients and several loyal and devoted associates who have worked with him for many years. Predeceased by his brother, Alec T. Hodgins from Lake Tahoe, and survived by his nephew Daniel Hodgins & wife Sara (Working) and their two children, Reno, NV. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 11 at 11:00 am in the Bigelow Chapel of Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019