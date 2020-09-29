1/1
WILLIAM L. LOGAN
LOGAN, William L. Of Canton and Bonita Springs, FL, died peacefully September 26, 2020. He was 98 years old. William was a proud WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy Fighting Seabees. He was a Normandy survivor who served in multiple campaigns. He was a retired Mechanical Engineer and builder who was instrumental in the development of Algonquin Estates in Canton. Former loving and devoted husband of the late Gloria T. Logan (Gillooly). Former husband of Hanna Logan (Wieckiewicz) of Bonita Springs, FL. Loving father of Stephen P. Logan and his wife Norma of Canton and David W. Logan and his wife Peggy of Whitman. Brother of the late Alice Ekberg and Richard Logan. Proud grandfather of Mary A. Logan and her husband Sean of OR, Alicia S. Logan of Canton, Rhea D. Logan and her wife Beth of RI, Scott H. Logan and his wife Bonnie of PA, and Christopher D. Logan and his wife Beckie of Norwell. Proud great-grandfather of Jackson and Brayden Logan and Kye Speese. Funeral Service will be private. He will be interred next to his wife Gloria in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. Pushard Family Funeral Home

210 Sherman Street, Canton

www.roache-pushard.com



Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Roache-Pushard Home for Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-2929
