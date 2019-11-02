|
MULLIGAN, REV. WILLIAM L., SJ Of Weston on October 29, 2019. Beloved son of the late Anthony & Anna T. (Sullivan) Mulligan. Brother of Sr. Mary Mulligan, SND, Francis J. Mulligan, Donald A. Mulligan, the late John Mulligan, C. Eileen Tangvik and Ann Mulligan. Also survived by his many Jesuit Brothers. Reposing at Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., WESTON. Visiting Hours Monday, November 4 from 3-5 pm with a Prayer Service at 4:30 pm. Concelebrated Funeral Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Campion Center on Tuesday November 5 at 10 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Campion Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesuit Community, Campion Center 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA. 02493 to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019