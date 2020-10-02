BLISS, William Ladd Brought Energy, Fun and Commitment to Everything He Took On William Ladd Bliss of Westwood, MA died peacefully on September 19, 2020, one day shy of his 91st birthday and almost exactly a year after the death of his beloved wife of 67 years, Lee Nichols Bliss. The ultimate team player, Bill lived life to its fullest. His positive energy and genuine kindness have left a deep and lasting impression on all those fortunate to have known him. Born in Boston in 1929 to Harry M. Bliss and Merriam Ladd Bliss, Bill attended Noble and Greenough School in Dedham. While there, he excelled in hockey, crew and soccer. He graduated in 1948 and was later inducted into the Nobles Athletic Hall of Fame. Throughout his life, Bill remained committed to Nobles as a member of the Board of Trustees, the Graduate's Council and as a parent and grandparent. Bill later attended Harvard University, where he continued to shine as an athlete, playing ice hockey and rowing for the crew team. Bill remained active at Harvard, serving for many years as class secretary and reunion organizer. Shortly after his graduation in 1952, Bill married Lee Nichols and the two moved to Fort Sill, OK, where Bill began his military service as a Second Lieutenant in the Army. A decorated veteran, Bill served in an infantry regiment in Korea through April 1954 and then in the Army reserves until 1957. In 1954, Bill and Lee settled in Dedham, where Bill began his professional career at the Honeywell Corporation as a Sales Engineer. After working for several companies in security management, Bill started his own consulting firm, W.L. Bliss Associates, which he ran successfully for many years. Bill remained passionate and engaged in his professional life until well into his seventies. Bill loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, sailor, skier, tennis player, gardener, wood worker, and beekeeper. He was a problem solver and his creativity and ingenuity are legendary. Often found "east of the buoy" off of Martha's Vineyard, and wearing his signature red shorts and rope belt, he would say, "Just one more cast" before wrapping up a full day of fishing on his beloved 23 foot Mako, Poach. No grandchild ever came home empty handed and he delighted the neighborhood with fresh fish. For over 35 years, Bill maintained several hives at his home and the homes of his friends. Recognizing the critical importance of bees, Bill was eager to share his knowledge of, and enthusiasm for beekeeping, guiding students and adults alike. Perhaps the greatest testament to Bill's zest for life and generosity to others is his commitment to service and community. Bill was co-founder of the Nobles Marathon Fund, which now supports the financial needs of 11 Nobles students each year and is the second largest scholarship fund at the school. He ran over 20 marathons in Boston, New York, and London, raising money for this scholarship as well as the Brigham and Women's Hospital. For many years, Bill volunteered at the Neighborhood House Charter School in Dorchester, where he shared his love of woodworking. Bill was also active in Dedham as a town meeting member. Whether it was treating others to the fruits of his garden or supporting important causes, Bill was always reaching out to others. Bill is survived by his five children: Lindy Bliss Gaylord, Peggy Bliss, Louisa Bliss, William Ladd Bliss, Jr., and Jane Bliss Graham and their spouses, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his brother, Edward P. Bliss. With a twinkle in his eye, Bill was often known to say, "We're off to see the wizard" when embarking on a new adventure. His energy and enthusiasm are a guiding force to all who knew him. A private Burial will be held on October 17th with a Celebration of Bill's Life later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Neighborhood House Charter School, www.thenhcs.org
or the Elise "Butch" Wallace H'03 and Bill Bliss'48 Marathon Fund, www.nobles.edu/giving/donate-now
