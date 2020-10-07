1/
WILLIAM LARKINS
1939 - 2020
LARKINS, William William F. Larkins, 81, of Acton, passed away on September 20, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice; children, Ben, Emily, Keith, Tracy, Virginia, and their spouses; five grandchildren; a great-grandson; and other treasured relatives and friends. Bill was a tile man by trade and examples of his artistry can be found all over New England. He was also extremely handy at many other tasks and could always be counted on to provide advice and elbow grease to anyone in his circle who needed it. He shared his passion for golf with his son, Ben, and could be found on the local links whenever the opportunity arose. He was also an avid bridge player. Bill was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be scheduled for a future date.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
