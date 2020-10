HEADSPETH, William Leslie Age 84, formerly of Boston, MA, went from labor to rest Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Norton Hospital downtown in Louisville, KY. William worked for the Boston school systems as a teacher and administrator from 1967-2004. With a hunger and thirst for knowledge, in 1983 he earned his doctorate in education. Knowing the lasting bonds of brotherhood, he was also an active member of KAPPA ALPHA PSI Fraternity. At an early age the foundation was laid for William when he made his profession of faith at First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown, KY and later joined up with People's Baptist Church in Boston, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Paul and Hattie Headspeth; two brothers, Leonard and Amos Headspeth; and two sisters, Nellie Brown and Dora Headspeth. Left to mourn his passing is one sister, Mary Cooper of Radcliff, KY and a host of nieces and nephews. With no children of his own, William was a surrogate father to a special niece and nephew and his beloved pet, Leo Headspeth. Services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in ELIZABETHTOWN, KY. Visitation is open to the public from 10-11 am with a private service to follow. Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com Visiting Hours: Monday, November 2nd 10:00 am- 11:00 am.