LOWRY, William "Bish" William Bill "Bish" Lowry of Somerville. Passed away at the age of 89, after a brief illness. United States Coast Guard during in Korean War, 1950-1953. Letter Carrier for United States Postal Service for 36 years. Member of NALC union for over 60 years. Survived by Gertrude (Thomas), his wife of 65 years, "My Funny Valentine." Loving father of Brian Lowry and wife Tammy of Derry, NH, Kevin Lowry and partner Tim May of Somerville, MA, Gerard Lowry and wife Phyllis of Framingham, MA, Elizabeth Lowry of St. Augustine, FL, Elaine Ferrera and husband Rob, of Wilmington, MA. Devoted grandfather of Meghan, Jenna, Brian, Stephen, Lauren, Alexander, Emma, Corrin, Sofia, Stephanie, Scott, and Neal. Great-grandfather of Skye, Owen and Antonio. Bill was a longtime active member of St. Johns Parish in Cambridge, serving as a Eucharistic minister and Altar server. Longtime member of Knights of Columbus, Retired Men's Club of Arlington, and "Singing Grand-pops." Bill Loved to golf, sing, travel, and spend time with his family and many friends. He was quick with a joke and a smile. He will be missed by all. Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019