Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email BELLOWS, William M. Of Ellsworth, ME, died on July 4, 2019. Born on November 23, 1922 in Providence, RI, Bill was the first child of Dana Read Bellows and Letitia Price Bellows. He graduated from Moses Brown School Class of ?40, Amherst College Class of '44, and Tufts University. He joined the Army Air Corps shortly after Pearl Harbor and served as a combat pilot flying a B-24 "Liberator" in Europe. He married Louise MacColl of Providence, RI, whom he met in New York City just after the Japanese surrender. Their first date was an evening of jazz on 52nd Street. Shortly after their May 1947 wedding, they joined the tutoring staff of Camp Waya Awi in Rangeley, ME, a summer school for dyslexics, where they taught for eight summers. In 1951, Bill and Lou moved to Grosse Pointe, MI where Bill taught eighth grade and coached championship tennis and basketball teams at Grosse Point University School, and they raised five sons, who made them very proud. In 1964, they moved to Lexington, MA, and Bill began at Shady Hill School where he taught seventh grade until 1985. He also coached basketball and was renowned for his tie collection and his passion for American history and literature. He also enjoyed training new teachers and developed lifelong friendships. Bill loved jazz, history and current events. He was a voracious reader, a lifelong swimmer and a skilled drummer. Retiring to West Bath, ME in 1986, Bill and Lou rehabbed an eighteenth-century farmhouse and built a post and beam barn. Bill was active in the Mid-coast Jazz Society and formed a band, the Ark Angels, which played in mid-coast Maine. He also hosted a jazz radio show for many years. Bill and Lou retired to the Highlands of Topsham where Bill used to give readings to his fellow residents.



Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife Louise MacColl Bellows and his siblings, Allan Bellows and Emily Lister. Bill is survived by his five sons: Jerry, Geoffrey and wife Donna, Dexter and wife Bethany Reynolds, James and wife Helen, and Ted and wife Terry; his former daughters-in-law: Janice Colson and Nancy Hunter; his eight grandchildren: Shenna and husband Brandon Baldwin; Charlotte and husband Jeremiah Jordan; Dana and wife Katie; Christopher and wife Kelly; William "Billy" and wife Alyssa; Letitia "Tia" and husband Matt Dion, Joshua, and Solomon; his eight great-grandchildren: Lucas, Jocelyn, Olivia, Bridgette, Charlotte, Calvin, Jubilee, and Natalie.



Donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Shady Hill Teacher Training Fund, 178 Coolidge Hill, Cambridge, MA 02138. A public celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7 in Bangor, ME. Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2019