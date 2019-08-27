|
|
FINN, William M. Of Dedham, Aug 26. Beloved husband of the late Claire I. (Doyle) and dear brother of John Finn of Boston, Kathleen Ferazine of AZ, and the late Thomas Finn, Josephine Venuti, and Frances Thomas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation from 8 am to 9 am Thursday at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM, followed by a Funeral Service at 9 in the funeral home. Interment in the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery on Civic Center Drive, Augusta, Maine at 1 pm Thursday. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for William M. FINN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019