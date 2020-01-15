Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
WILLIAM M. FLETCHER

WILLIAM M. FLETCHER Obituary
FLETCHER, William M. Of Watertown, on Jan. 14, 2020. Father of Lisa O'Leary & her husband Robert of Quincy, William M. Fletcher of AZ, Patti Santagate & her husband Frank of Watertown and the late John Parker and his late wife Barbara. Brother of John Fletcher & his wife Claire of Norwell. Former husband of the late Margaret (Kennedy) Fletcher. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. U.S. Army Veteran. Late dedicated and proud member of the Local Painters and Allied Trades DC #35. Upon his retirement, he traveled extensively throughout North America, including all 50 states, and it brought him tremendous enjoyment. He was a friend of Bill's for more than 30 years. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Friday, 3-7 P.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020
