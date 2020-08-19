Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for WILLIAM FOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM M. FOLEY

WILLIAM M. FOLEY Obituary
FOLEY, William M. In Woburn, August 18th. Beloved husband of the late Catherine J. (Rufo) Foley. Devoted father of William M. Foley, Jr. of Cambridge, Catherine F. Stack, her husband David of Woburn, Joseph A. Foley of Woburn and Christopher M. Foley, his wife Cynthia of Wrentham. Loving grandfather of Catriona Stack and Payton and Michael Foley. Dear brother of W. Michael Foley, his wife Ruth of Woburn, Monica Tortola, her late husband Fred of Waltham, John Foley of Burlington and the late James Foley, Mary Carleton, and her late husband James. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill's Funeral Mass, Monday, August 24th at 11:30 a.m., in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn. Interment to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Close family and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects prior to the Mass from 9:30-11:15 a.m. in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA. Masks are required to enter the Funeral Home and church, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Remembrances may be made in Bill's memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 E. Concord St., Boston, MA 02118. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020
