WILLIAM M. KOPLOVSKY

WILLIAM M. KOPLOVSKY Obituary
KOPLOVSKY, William M. "Bill" Of Hingham, died January 25, 2020.

Bill attended Boston Latin School and Tufts University. He was involved in ROTC and served in the US Air Force. He was a self-employed business consultant for Golightly Companies. Bill was on the board at Boston Latin School and was a recipient of the Lee J. Dunn Award. He was also president of Hingham Rotary Club, Commodore of Scituate Harbor Yacht Club, Chairman of the Finance Committee in Randolph and the Business and Industrial Commission in Hingham, and on the board of Friends of Fenway Studios, F.J. O'Hara and Sons, Atlantic Symphony, and a member of Old Colony Club in Plymouth. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of Eleanor Koplovsky of Hingham. Loving father of Michael B. Koplovsky and his wife Elizabeth of Ankara, Turkey, and Mira J. Koplovsky of Altanta. Cherished grandfather of Peter and Alexandra Koplovsky.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Graveside Service Thursday at 10 AM at Hingham Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service in Ames Chapel, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to a charitable organization of your choice. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020
