LEVY, William M. Of Melbourne, FL, on February 2, 2020. Bill was born in Boston in 1938 to Abraham and Florence (Shuman) Levy. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Doodle, brother Dr. Robert Levy, daughters Alison Clew (Brian) and Lisa Jensen (Eric), stepchildren Jay Godwin (Cathy) and Karla Allen (Shane), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by granddaughter Kelly Marie Godwin. A private Service was held. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit: brownliemaxwell.com/obituaries/william-m-levy
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
