MALONEY, William M. 85, formerly of Cambridge & Carlisle, MA, peacefully March 2, 2019 in Lancaster, MA. Son of the late Michael & Alice (Gilbert) Maloney. Survived by children, Ronald Daniel Maloney, W. Christian Maloney, Caitlin Blasco & Barry Silva & their families; a sister, Sheila Maloney; many nieces & nephews. Brother of the late Joan Mary Albertelli, John "Jack" Maloney, Eleanor Burke & Patricia McInerny. USAF Korean War Era; former EMT/paramedic Town of Billerica; former instructor North East Regional Police Institute. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Saturday, August 10th, at 10AM in Green Cemetery, Bedford Rd., Carlisle. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019