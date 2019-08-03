Boston Globe Obituaries
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Green Cemetery
Bedford Rd.
Carlisle, MA
WILLIAM M. MALONEY Obituary
MALONEY, William M. 85, formerly of Cambridge & Carlisle, MA, peacefully March 2, 2019 in Lancaster, MA. Son of the late Michael & Alice (Gilbert) Maloney. Survived by children, Ronald Daniel Maloney, W. Christian Maloney, Caitlin Blasco & Barry Silva & their families; a sister, Sheila Maloney; many nieces & nephews. Brother of the late Joan Mary Albertelli, John "Jack" Maloney, Eleanor Burke & Patricia McInerny. USAF Korean War Era; former EMT/paramedic Town of Billerica; former instructor North East Regional Police Institute. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Saturday, August 10th, at 10AM in Green Cemetery, Bedford Rd., Carlisle. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
