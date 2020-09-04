1/
WILLIAM M. MARVIN
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARVIN, William M. Age 58, of Mansfield, September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Connie M. (Mirra) Marvin. Son of Michael J. Stupak of Attleboro and the late Louise J. (Callahan) Stupak. Brother of Rene Michelle Milward and her husband John of Attleboro, Christopher Marvin of Lowell and John Marvin of Boston. Brother-in-law of Dina Fallon and her husband Michael of Bellingham, Elaine Boulger and her husband George of Whitman and Anthony Mirra and his wife Kristen of Roslindale. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, September 8th, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9th, at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, please visit

www.shermanjackson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved