MARVIN, William M. Age 58, of Mansfield, September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Connie M. (Mirra) Marvin. Son of Michael J. Stupak of Attleboro and the late Louise J. (Callahan) Stupak. Brother of Rene Michelle Milward and her husband John of Attleboro, Christopher Marvin of Lowell and John Marvin of Boston. Brother-in-law of Dina Fallon and her husband Michael of Bellingham, Elaine Boulger and her husband George of Whitman and Anthony Mirra and his wife Kristen of Roslindale. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, September 8th, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9th, at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, please visit