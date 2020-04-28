|
O'BRIEN, William M. "Bill" Of Foxborough, formerly of Westwood, MA, and Pompano Beach, FL, died April 24th, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret M. (Maguire) O'Brien for 59 years. Loving father of Marina O'Brien of Foxborough, Bryan O'Brien and his fianc?e Stephanie Giannaros of Weymouth, John O'Brien and his wife Kristen of Mansfield, Una Lawrence and her husband Mike of Salem, and Daniel O'Brien and his wife Jennifer of Walpole.
Cherished grandfather of Jack, Mitchell, and his wife Samantha, Coleman, Liam, Caitlin, Morgan, Abby and Sean.
Loving brother of the late Bernie O'Brien of Dublin, Nell Kelleher of County Kerry, Ireland, Mary Leary and her husband Jerry of St. Augustine, FL, Michael O'Brien and his wife Mary of County Kerry, Ireland, Morgan O'Brien and his wife Anna of London, Ted O'Brien and his wife Margaret of San Francisco and Celia O'Brien of London. Bill is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Son of Bryan O'Brien and Celia (Rae) O'Brien of Keel House, Castlemaine, County Kerry, Ireland, Bill left his home in Castlemaine, County Kerry, Ireland, at age 15 to provide for himself and relieve burden from his family. He took a job in England working on the installation of high voltage electrical lines. In 1959 he immigrated to Ellis Island, via the Queen Mary, seeking better opportunities. While there, he met the love of his life, Margaret, at an Irish Social Dance in the Bronx. They were married in 1961. He eventually moved to Boston and settled in Westwood with Margaret and his five children. Bill worked for the MBTA for 32 years, retiring in 1986 and relocating to Pompano Beach, FL, where he and Margaret lived for 26 years.
Bill's family would also like to thank Dr. Marlise Luskin and her team at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the staff at Old Colony Hospice for the loving care they provided. Due to present health concerns and restrictions, a celebration of Bill's life will take place at a later date. Funeral Services and Interment will be private at this time.
Donations may be made in Bill's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute www.danafarber.org/give
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020