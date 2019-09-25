Boston Globe Obituaries
PANZINI, William M. Age 87, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly at the NSMC / Salem Hospital on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Edna A. (Smith) Panzini, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Born and raised in East Boston, he was the son of the late Domenic and Mary (Valestrino) Panzini. He was also the dear brother of the late, Eleanor Gugliotti and Louis, Patrick, Alfred & Joseph Panzini. Bill joined the Air Force Reserves following high school graduation and transferred to the Army to serve in Korea during the Korean War. Following his tour of duty, he returned to East Boston and worked for several ceramic tile setting companies. He worked for Central Tile of Lynn for many years until his retirement in 1990. Bill was a member of the Brick & Allied Craftsmen Local 3 and the International Brick Layers & Allied Craftsperson Union. Following his retirement, he and Edna wintered in Royal Palm Beach, FL and summered back home in Salem. Bill enjoyed golf and cooking and was especially proud of his 'special' home made raviolis. In addition to his wife Edna, he is survived by his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie Panzini and Jeannie Panzini, both of Revere, and Norma and Gabriel Bettencourt of California. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as many friends. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Levesque Funeral Home, 163 Lafayette St. (Route 114 / 1-A), SALEM, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 9:00 A.M., to be followed by his Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 15 Hawthorne Blvd., Salem, at 10:00 A.M. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours will be on Friday, Sept. 27th, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to , 70 Walnut St., Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481. For additional information and guestbook, please visit www.LevesqueFunerals.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019
