Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
WILLIAM M. PRIMIANO

WILLIAM M. PRIMIANO Obituary
PRIMIANO, William M. Age 73, of Maynard, MA, a ret. Deputy Chief of the Acton Fire Dept. & US Navy Vietnam vet, on Feb. 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 51 years to the late Jerilyn "Lyn" (Dee). Survived by their 2 children, Jack Primiano & wife Karen, & Karen Sawisch & husband Joe, all of Maynard; 5 grandchildren: Sean & Mia, & Natalie, Adam & Harry; a brother, John Primiano & wife Mary of East Bridgewater, MA & nieces, nephews & extended family members. Son of the late Louis & Ann (O'Toole). Visiting Mon., March 2nd from 4-7 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Funeral Home Service Tues., March 3rd at 10 A.M., with Burial with military honors following in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd., Maynard. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Maynard Booster Club, P.O. Box 438, Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
