WILLIAM MAHONEY


1935 - 2019
MAHONEY, William Native Son Passed Away in Florida William passed away at age 84 in Crescent City, FL, with his beloved wife Henrietta by his side. He was predeceased by first wife Nancy. He is survived by 3 daughters, Nancy Jean Mahoney and fiance Nathan, Lorraine Klimarchuk and husband Al, Joanne Culipher and fiance Kevin, grandchildren Alicia, Shawn, Tiffany and Alex, and 6 great-grandchildren. Former resident of Everett, he was a proud Veteran and owner of Mahoney Real Estate. Service at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
