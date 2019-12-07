|
MARSH, William "Red" Of Belmont, Nov. 23, 2019. Father of Jayne Schille and husband Greg of Chelmsford. Grandfather of Connor and his wife Danielle, Cameron and Liam Schille of Chelmsford. Stepfather of Linda J. Murphy and Laurie Kelley and her husband, Doug. Brother of Lois Castagno and husband Ralph [deceased] of Clinton, Dorothy Marsh Freeman and husband, Irving [deceased] of Belmont, Henry Marsh [deceased] and Helen Marsh of Arlington. Also survived by many loving and devoted nieces and nephews. Red was a lifelong Belmont resident. He graduated from Belmont High School in 1949. He was a stellar athlete in 3 sports: football, hockey, and baseball. He was inducted into the Belmont High School Hall of Fame in 1990. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps., where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; Korean Service Medal; and, the United Nations Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1954. In 1959, he was then selected to play on the USA Amateur Hockey Team that traveled to Russia to represent the United States of America. Following his years as a hockey player, he then enjoyed coaching in the Belmont Youth Hockey Program. In 1980, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts House of Representatives presented him with an Official Citation recognizing him for receiving the Adult Leadership Award for Outstanding Work in Youth Activities. He worked for 22 years at the Belmont Electric Light Company, retiring in 1989. After his retirement, he began working at the Belmont Hill School. He worked there for over 10 years, where he truly enjoyed coaching hockey and interacting with the students, parents and his colleagues. At the family's request his Funeral Services were private. Donations may be made in Red's memory to the Belmont Youth Hockey Association, P. O. Box 154 Belmont, MA. 02478. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019