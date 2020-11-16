SULLIVAN, William Martin William "Bill" Martin Sullivan of Marlborough, formerly of Cohasset and Plymouth, passed away at UMass Memorial – Marlborough Hospital on November 9, 2020 at the age of ninety. He was the loving husband of the late Joan E. (Martin) Sullivan. He was also the loving father of William Sullivan Jr. and his wife Nancy of Connecticut, David Sullivan and his late wife Rosanne of New Hampshire, Jim Sullivan and his wife Linda of Arizona, Paul Sullivan and his wife Jordan of Massachusetts, and Scott Sullivan and his wife Paula of St. Louis, Missouri. He leaves behind ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother, Birdena Tarr White; and step-father, Edwin M. White. William was born on August 13, 1930, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, to William Clyde Sullivan and Birdena (Tarr) White. He enlisted in the United States Army, where he honorably served his country from 1950-1952 during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, William became a proud graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he attended on an ROTC scholarship. He then went on to receive his Master's of Business Administration from Hofstra University. After graduation, William began his military career as an Officer in the United States Army Quartermaster Corps. In 1958, during his time at one of his first duty stations near Boston, he met and married the love of his life, Joan Martin, on a blind date. He and Joan raised a family of five boys while moving between duty stations stateside and in Germany. William also served tours in Vietnam and Korea. He received the Legion of Merit w/ OLC, Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal w/ OLC, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device. William's last assignment was at Natick Labs in Massachusetts, where he retired from the Army at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1977, then settled in Cohasset and later in Plymouth. He and his family had fond memories of being stationed in Hawaii, and traveled back as often as possible. William was a lifelong Steelers fan but came to adopt the New England sports teams and was thrilled when the Red Sox finally won it all in 2004. In retirement, William and Joan enjoyed golf, travel with lifelong friends, and hosting too many joyous family get-togethers to count. In the spirit of sacrifice that defined his life, William tirelessly cared for his wife Joan during her late bout with Alzheimer's, but never lost his good humor. Funeral services will be private and were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, PLYMOUTH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org
. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com View the online memorial for William Martin SULLIVAN