Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Pine Hill Cemetery
815 Willard St.
Quincy, MA
View Map
McCARTHY, William Age 59, of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly September 9, 2019. Son of William McCarthy of Quincy and the late Cecelia McCarthy of Quincy. Brother of Kevin McCarthy of Quincy, Sheila McCarthy of Braintree, Maureen McCarthy and her husband Geoff Dunn of Pembroke, Neil McCarthy and his wife Peggy of Braintree, Mary Gardiner and her husband Paul of Quincy. William also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Graveside Service on Thursday, September 12th, at 11:30am at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard St. in Quincy. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com

Donations can be made in William's name to Fr. Bills in Quincy, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301, or St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019
