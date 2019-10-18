Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
280 Main Street
Woburn, MA
WILLIAM "PAUL" MCDONALD

WILLIAM "PAUL" MCDONALD Obituary
MCDONALD, William "Paul" Of Woburn, October 17th at the age of fifty-five. Beloved husband of Michelle (Dabrieo) McDonald. Devoted father of Lauren McDonald-Roffi, her husband Brian Roffi and Jonathan McDonald, all of Woburn. Cherished son of the late Janet (Reebenacker) McDonald, William Paul McDonald, Sr, his wife Joyce McDonald of Woburn. Loving brother of Brian McDonald, his wife Nicole, David McDonald, his wife Robin, all of Woburn, Kerri Stanhope, her husband Ryan of Auburn, Paula Ford of FL, and Susan Willette of Quincy. Adored grandfather of Sean Patrick Hall and Brycen McDonald. Also survived by many loving members of the McDonald and Dabrieo Clans. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Tuesday, October 22nd at 9 a.m, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours Monday, October 21st from 3-7 p.m. Remembrances may be made in honor of Paul to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
