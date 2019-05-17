Home

McNAMARA, William "Billy" Age 76 of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Braintree, passed away at home on May 4th after a long illness. A 30 plus year employee of The Boston Globe, Billy was the son John and Jessie (McDougall). He was survived by his loving wife, Connie (Duffy), his sister, Anne Breare of Jamaica Plain, his two sons, Matthew of Portsmouth, RI, and Brian of Norwell, MA, stepdaughter, Glenna Holland of Portland, OR, and five grandchildren, Caitlin, Marguerite, Cameron, Bridgit, and Cloe McNamara. He was predeceased by his siblings, Sandra McNamara, Jean Morse, and Jerry McNamara. Billy was also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 25th, at 11am, at Saint John Chrysostom Parish, 4750 Washington Street, West Roxbury, MA. Family will greet anyone wishing to pay their respects starting at 10:30am at the church.
Published in The Boston Globe from May 19 to May 24, 2019
