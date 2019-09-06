|
MEANEY, William William "Bill" G. Meaney, 84, of Peabody, passed away on September 2, 2019. He was the cherished son of the late Gerard E. and Laura (Cormier) Meaney and the beloved husband of Krystyna (Lataz) Smola. Bill graduated from Wakefield High School in 1952, went on to enlist during the Korean War, and served proudly in the US Navy. After his time serving, he attended Wentworth where he received his degree in Engineering. He worked as a consulting engineer for Chas T. Main Boston for many years before he retired in 1987. He lived in the city of Lynnfield for over 20 years before moving to Lynn for 9 years, before settling in Peabody in 2003. Bill had a big personality and loved to get the biggest laugh in the room. He enjoyed being able to unwind with a game of golf or going down the ski trails. Most of all he loved to be able to spend time with his family. He loved to be able to spend any time that he could with his children and grandchildren. Bill was the treasured father to William P. Meaney and his wife, Virginia, of Waltham, Tanya Manning and her husband, Keith, of Waltham, Greg Smola and his wife, Amanda, of Peabody, and Elizabeth Johns and her husband, Steve, of Peabody; the former husband of Joyce J. Meaney of Waltham; the darling brother of James Meaney of Haverhill, the late John Meaney and the late Geraldine Mitchell; the loved brother-in-law to Jeanie Meaney and John "Mitch" Mitchell; the adored grandfather of Mike and Nicole Johns of Peabody, Joya, Clara, and Thea Manning of Waltham; the dear uncle of Michelle Nezzetti of NH, Kevin Meaney of ME, Jean Bauchman and her husband Brian of NH, Cathryn Cooney and her husband, Sean, of NV, Lauren Richardson and her husband, Jimmy of VA, and Gerard "Jerry" Meaney and his wife, Kim, of NC. Bill is also survived by his many loving cousins. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., LYNN, followed by a Funeral Service on Thursday, at 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will follow to Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019