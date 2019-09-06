Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 599-3901
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MEANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM MEANEY


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM MEANEY Obituary
MEANEY, William William "Bill" G. Meaney, 84, of Peabody, passed away on September 2, 2019. He was the cherished son of the late Gerard E. and Laura (Cormier) Meaney and the beloved husband of Krystyna (Lataz) Smola. Bill graduated from Wakefield High School in 1952, went on to enlist during the Korean War, and served proudly in the US Navy. After his time serving, he attended Wentworth where he received his degree in Engineering. He worked as a consulting engineer for Chas T. Main Boston for many years before he retired in 1987. He lived in the city of Lynnfield for over 20 years before moving to Lynn for 9 years, before settling in Peabody in 2003. Bill had a big personality and loved to get the biggest laugh in the room. He enjoyed being able to unwind with a game of golf or going down the ski trails. Most of all he loved to be able to spend time with his family. He loved to be able to spend any time that he could with his children and grandchildren. Bill was the treasured father to William P. Meaney and his wife, Virginia, of Waltham, Tanya Manning and her husband, Keith, of Waltham, Greg Smola and his wife, Amanda, of Peabody, and Elizabeth Johns and her husband, Steve, of Peabody; the former husband of Joyce J. Meaney of Waltham; the darling brother of James Meaney of Haverhill, the late John Meaney and the late Geraldine Mitchell; the loved brother-in-law to Jeanie Meaney and John "Mitch" Mitchell; the adored grandfather of Mike and Nicole Johns of Peabody, Joya, Clara, and Thea Manning of Waltham; the dear uncle of Michelle Nezzetti of NH, Kevin Meaney of ME, Jean Bauchman and her husband Brian of NH, Cathryn Cooney and her husband, Sean, of NV, Lauren Richardson and her husband, Jimmy of VA, and Gerard "Jerry" Meaney and his wife, Kim, of NC. Bill is also survived by his many loving cousins. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., LYNN, followed by a Funeral Service on Thursday, at 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will follow to Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com

View the online memorial for William MEANEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
Download Now