DAMOUR, William Michael Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, June 12. Beloved husband of 52 years of Margaret Ellen (Cashman). Loving father of Richelle O'Hearn & her husband Robert of Tewksbury, Kerry Foraste & her husband Michael of North Andover, and Michael Damour & his wife Christy of North Andover. Brother of Elaine Damour of San Diego, CA, the late Barbara McTighe and Catherine Brackbill. Proud grandfather of Bobby & Stephen O'Hearn, Elizabeth & Christopher Foraste, and Sean, Emma, & Avery Damour. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Tuesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery. To comply with the guidelines from the Archdiocese of Boston, the church can hold up to 80 people. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjudge.org For online guestbook, obituary, and tribute video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020