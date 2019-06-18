MOY, William Age 51, of Randolph, died suddenly, Saturday, June 15, 2019, while on an outing with friends.



William was born April 15, 1968 in Boston. He remained a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Boston Technical High School in 1986 and attended Northeastern University.



He pursued a career in the challenging field of high-tech and computers for over twenty-five years.



In his youth, he was quite a pool shark, earning himself the nickname, "Billiard Bum."



Always one with a quick smile and a laugh, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.



William is survived by his mother, Yee Chee, and his siblings, Sally, John, and Helen. He was a loving uncle to Jessica, Kristen, Michelle, and Isiah. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post #294, 81 Liberty Street, Quincy on Saturday, June 22nd from 2 - 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



For those who wish, donations in William's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750. Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary