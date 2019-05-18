MURPHY, William Passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2019. He is remembered fondly as a smart, loyal, and hardworking brother, father, grandfather, and friend who could repair almost anything, with or without the proper tools, give advice on just about any situation, and fully support the people he cared about. Bill spent most of his childhood in Brockton, MA, returning there after serving in the United States Navy to raise his two daughters, Christine and Maureen with his wife Marilyn. Eventually the family moved to Wellesley, MA into a house Bill designed himself. Immediately after graduating from Brockton High School, Bill attended the officer training program at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, was commissioned ensign at age 19 and served in the Pacific during World War II. When released from active duty, Bill remained in the Navy Reserve. He was recalled to active duty twice and served in the Korean Conflict and Berlin Crisis. When he was named commanding officer of the USS Robinson in 1960 he was one of the youngest destroyer captains in the Navy. After retiring from the Reserves in 1976, having achieved the rank of Captain, Bill remained active as a Naval veteran, organizing reunions in Massachusetts, joining the Wardroom Club, and speaking to school children about his service. Bill graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1950. He later earned a Masters degree in management from Northeastern University and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard. During his accomplished and varied career Bill worked at Gillette, Harvard University, New England Life, Raytheon, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of Science (where he delighted his grandchildren by taking them behind the scenes) and TUDC. Bill was well known for not being able to stay retired. After finally resigning from paid employment, Bill was active at the Wellesley Council on Aging, serving on the board. Bill is survived by his long-time companion Joan Patten, of Wellesley, MA; his daughter Maureen Murphy, of Rockport, MA; his sister and her husband, Judith and Sabino Merra, of Sudbury, MA and their children and their families; his sister Claire Murray, of Overland Park, KS; his grandchildren Caitlin and Naomi Delphin, of Brooklyn, NY and Emma Delphin, of Gloucester, MA; and great-granddaughter Noor of Brooklyn, NY. Bill was predeceased by his wife Marilyn (Welch) and daughter Christine. Friends and family are invited to Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, on Monday, May 20, from 4-7pm. The burial will take place the following day for family only. If so moved, please send donations in memory of William Murphy to the Friends of the Wellesley Council on Aging. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100 Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019