Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agatha Church
432 Adams St.
Milton, MA
View Map
WILLIAM N. COSTIGAN Obituary
COSTIGAN, William N. Of Plymouth, formerly of Milton, age 78, died peacefully on Nov. 18th. He is survived by his loving wife Susan (Collins) Costigan of Plymouth, his children Joseph Costigan of MD and Julie Costigan of Plymouth, and his grandson Jase. Bill grew up in Milton, the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Fardy) Costigan. He was the brother of Thomas Costigan, Elaine Parks, the late Evelyn Costigan and his twin, the late Edward Costigan. Bill was a graduate of Milton High School and later served in the US Army. He had a lengthy and successful career as a regional sales manager in the food industry. Bill is remembered fondly by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are cordially invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA, on Mon., Nov. 25th, at 10:30am. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made specifically to the food bank of the South Shore Community Action Council, 71 Obery St., Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guestbook and directions, visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
