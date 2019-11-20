|
|
COSTIGAN, William N. Of Plymouth, formerly of Milton, age 78, died peacefully on Nov. 18th. He is survived by his loving wife Susan (Collins) Costigan of Plymouth, his children Joseph Costigan of MD and Julie Costigan of Plymouth, and his grandson Jase. Bill grew up in Milton, the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Fardy) Costigan. He was the brother of Thomas Costigan, Elaine Parks, the late Evelyn Costigan and his twin, the late Edward Costigan. Bill was a graduate of Milton High School and later served in the US Army. He had a lengthy and successful career as a regional sales manager in the food industry. Bill is remembered fondly by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are cordially invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA, on Mon., Nov. 25th, at 10:30am. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made specifically to the food bank of the South Shore Community Action Council, 71 Obery St., Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guestbook and directions, visit
www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman
Cole & Gleason
508-697-4332
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019