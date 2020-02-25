|
DEVINE, William O. "Bill" Of Stoneham, formerly of Malden, February 22, 2020, age 61. Lifelong partner of 40 years to Christine L. Mitchelson. Loving brother of Christine (Devine) Frauton & her husband Ronald of Chelmsford and their children Adam Frauton & his wife Kristyn of Medway and Noelle (Frauton) Schreiber & her husband Michael of Derry, NH. In addition, he was a great-uncle of Luke, Shawn, Bryanna, Erik & Alyssa Frauton and Kyle & Jordyn Schreiber. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. MELROSE on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00-5:00PM. Funeral Procession from Gately Funeral Home on Monday morning, March 2nd at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment at Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to Sawtelle Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867 or to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
