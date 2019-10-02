|
KOEHLER, JR., William O. Of Sutton, formerly of Bellingham and Walpole, September 30, 2019, age 89. Beloved husband of Marilyn A. (Dingwell) Koehler. Loving father of Larry M. Koehler, Cindy A. Fuller, Diane L. Spain, and the late David W. Koehler. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Funeral will be held Monday, October 7, at the Knollwood Park Welcome Center, 321 High St., Canton, MA, 10:00 am. No flowers please, any donations should be given to the Disabled American Veterans of Massachusetts State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133, or at DAVMA.org. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019