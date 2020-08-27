LYTLE, William O. Jr. Of Hingham, formerly of Lincoln and Concord, passed away on August 18, 2020. Bill was born January 1,1937 in Pittsburgh, PA. He grew up in New Kensington, PA, the son of William Orland Lytle and Elizabeth Taylor Lytle. His father was a research physicist at Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his twin sisters, Charlotte and Ann. Bill was a graduate of Yale University. After two years in the Navy, graduate school at Yale and a job at Exxon, Bill came to Boston in 1965 to work for the Polaroid Corporation. Later, he became an independent management consultant and authored several books on the subject. However, his favorite book was entitled "The Essential Organizer - An Ongoing Record Of Your Estate & Personal Information." During these years, Bill traveled to various countries and continued his lifelong love of photography, taking photos to document his experiences. While scuba diving in the Caribbean, he developed an interest in underwater photography.This evolved into a magnificent exhibit of exotic fish, coral and plant life. This collection was selected for inclusion in a show at Linden Ponds, where Bill resided, and at the Hingham Library in 2015. Bill formed many friendships which he maintained over the years. He leaves his dear friend Nancy Gregory at Linden Ponds and the loving family of Jack and Marcia Fix of Stonington, CT. A private Celebration of Bill's Life will be held in Pittsburgh, PA in the summer of 2021.







