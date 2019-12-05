|
PRETORIUS, William O. Age 85, of Norwood, formerly of Roslindale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Cherished & devoted husband of M. Marie (Graziani) Pretorius. Father of Eric Pretorius & his wife Elizabeth of Whitman and Vickie Piacentini & her husband Richard of Hanson. Brother of Richard Pretorius of Brockton. Brother-in-law of Joan Graziani of Norwood. Grandfather of Joseph Pretorius, Nicole Piacentini, and Victoria Piancentini. He is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Home Service on Tuesday, December 10th, at 11:00AM in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, December 9th, from 3-7PM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in William's name may be donated to The Norwood Circle of Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 421, Norwood, MA 02062. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019