OLENIK, William "Owen" Of Revere, on April 18, 2020 at Boston VA Medical Center, due to complications caused by Covid-19. Beloved husband of the late Bernice "Bunny" (Pisano). Devoted father of Kim Mancini and her late husband Thomas Kulakowski of Revere, Shane of Revere, Cory and his wife Monica of Everett, Colleen Fisher and her husband Michael of CT, Tracy Gacicia and her husband Philip of Hanson, Stacy Olenik and partner Maggie Buchan of Saugus, and the late Troy Olenik. Dear brother of Pauline Mc Laughlin of Charlestown, Ronald Reeves of Lancaster and Laurie Reeves of Tyngsboro, and the late Ada Tibbetts. Also survived by 9 loving grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. William was born and raised in Charlestown. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving on both the USS Edgecombe and the USS Barnwell During WWII. William worked at Schrafft's Candy factory for many years. In his free time he enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and on occasion would visit Foxwoods Casino, he was an avid Boston sports fan. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patient Activities Fund at Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
