Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GLASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM OSCAR GLASS


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM OSCAR GLASS Obituary
GLASS, William Oscar Age 95, a longtime resident of Lexington, Wellesley Hills and Concord, and US Navy Veteran, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Bill is survived by his son, William O. Glass, Jr., also a retired Navy Reserve Captain, of Wilton, CT (Susan), and his daughter, Pamela Glass De St. Antoine (Jean-Jacques), of Potomac, MD, four grandchildren, Isabelle, Pascale, Virginia and Eric, as well as several nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. When possible, a Celebration of Bill's rich Life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his memory to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203 www.nmcrs.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for William Oscar GLASS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Concord Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -