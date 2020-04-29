|
|
GLASS, William Oscar Age 95, a longtime resident of Lexington, Wellesley Hills and Concord, and US Navy Veteran, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Bill is survived by his son, William O. Glass, Jr., also a retired Navy Reserve Captain, of Wilton, CT (Susan), and his daughter, Pamela Glass De St. Antoine (Jean-Jacques), of Potomac, MD, four grandchildren, Isabelle, Pascale, Virginia and Eric, as well as several nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. When possible, a Celebration of Bill's rich Life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his memory to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203 www.nmcrs.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020